Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,925 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $170.52 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.