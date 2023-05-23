Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,812 shares of company stock worth $4,382,064 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

CLH stock opened at $145.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.79.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.