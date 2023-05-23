Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.