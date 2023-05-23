Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.
Insider Activity at Cisco Systems
In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.