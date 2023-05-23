Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,030 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,570 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.6 %
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Marathon Oil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
