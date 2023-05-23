ReddCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,326.31 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $6,326.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00336197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018643 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

