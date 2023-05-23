Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Articles

