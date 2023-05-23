Raydium (RAY) Achieves Market Cap of $41.31 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Raydium has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,516,197 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

