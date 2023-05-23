Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $694,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 114,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,441. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

