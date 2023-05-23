Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $530,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. 199,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,218. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

