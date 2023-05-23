Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.6% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.0 %

IBM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 431,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

