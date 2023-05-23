Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.33. 216,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 113.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

