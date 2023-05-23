Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Shares of GD traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,172. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

