Quantum (QUA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $252.62

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.34 and approximately $252.62 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,873.12 or 1.00060594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $300.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

