Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Sells $1,052,697.12 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.12. 883,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,632. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after buying an additional 746,216 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 10,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.