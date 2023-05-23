Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 112,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,619. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

