Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.11.

PSTG stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

