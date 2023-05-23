Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 911.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

