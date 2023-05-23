Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

