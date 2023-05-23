PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 1,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

PropertyGuru Group ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 109.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 671,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 383,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

