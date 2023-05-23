Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $198.99

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $198.99 and last traded at $198.75, with a volume of 704279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.17.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 921,320 shares of company stock valued at $105,745,913 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 51.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

