Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Price Target Raised to GBX 175 at Jefferies Financial Group

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of PFD traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 130.80 ($1.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,737. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,189.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.73.

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67), for a total value of £9,274.14 ($11,535.00). 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

