Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider David Mh Matthews Sells 6,000 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $519,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,601.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 4th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $126,263.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08.
Power Integrations Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.75. 313,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.19.
Power Integrations Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.
See Also
