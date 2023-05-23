Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider David Mh Matthews Sells 6,000 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $519,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,601.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $126,263.00.

On Monday, February 27th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.75. 313,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

See Also

