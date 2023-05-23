Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Sells C$52,500.00 in Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,100 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of PBL traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.34. Pollard Banknote Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$15.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 0.8849558 EPS for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on PBL. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

