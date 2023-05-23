POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.55

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 14433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

POET Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.60 and a beta of 0.81.

About POET Technologies

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.