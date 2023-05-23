PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 80,438 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $62,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $66.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

