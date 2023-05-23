Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.33.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after purchasing an additional 190,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,257,000 after buying an additional 288,762 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after buying an additional 164,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,954,000 after buying an additional 143,871 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

