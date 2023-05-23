Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,437 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 7.6% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.97. 888,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,624. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average of $221.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

