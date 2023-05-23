Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. 577,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,126. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

