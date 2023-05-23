Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,679 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,696. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

