Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Persistence token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and $394,135.92 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 164,525,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,220,607 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).

The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.

The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.

Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.

Read the official announcement [here](https://medium.com/persistence-blog/pos-token-holders-prepare-yourselves-for-persistence-stakedrop-the-grand-unveiling-d5f6ca6ddc40).

*Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/persistence) (total supply)*”

Persistence Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

