Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.80

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.83 ($0.04), with a volume of 1396771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).
Pennpetro Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.63.
Pennpetro Energy Company Profile
Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Pennpetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennpetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.