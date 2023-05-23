PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and have sold 14,846 shares worth $548,232. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406,967. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

