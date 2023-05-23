PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. 8,633,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,628,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

