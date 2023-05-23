PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 89,300 shares during the period. Enerplus comprises 1.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 6.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enerplus by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. 492,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

