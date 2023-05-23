PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. 242,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,602. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

