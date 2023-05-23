PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3,601.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RADI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 579,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,871. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 69.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

