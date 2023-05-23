PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 254.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 1.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,054,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,215,000 after buying an additional 313,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 478,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after buying an additional 96,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 176,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,012. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

