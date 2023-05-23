PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 65,810 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 203.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,810 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cameco by 197.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Stock Up 0.9 %

About Cameco

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

