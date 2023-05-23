PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,152 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,338,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,985,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:WPM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,502. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.