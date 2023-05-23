PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,000 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.92. 95,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,125 shares of company stock worth $10,994,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

