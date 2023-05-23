PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,792,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,026,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,473,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.82. 359,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,402. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.74 and a 200-day moving average of $484.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.