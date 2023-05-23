PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 42,750 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,047 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 3.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. 847,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

