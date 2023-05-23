PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,022,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,029,864. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

