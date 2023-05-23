Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 435,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 536,303 shares.The stock last traded at $286.26 and had previously closed at $289.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.