Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Paychex by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after buying an additional 510,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after buying an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.13. The stock had a trading volume of 958,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

