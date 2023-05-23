Paul Hayes Purchases 24 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hayes purchased 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.56) per share, for a total transaction of £165.12 ($205.37).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.0 %

HWDN stock opened at GBX 692.80 ($8.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.39, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 472.20 ($5.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 683.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 656.42.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,181.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.95) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.82) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 762.50 ($9.48).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

