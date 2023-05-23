Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NiSource by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NI opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

