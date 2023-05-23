Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

