Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DE stock opened at $360.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.47 and a 200-day moving average of $409.67. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.91.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
