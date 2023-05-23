Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,263,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ameren by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

